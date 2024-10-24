Government Driving Away Offshore Wind Industry

The Government has created a hostile environment for companies seeking to build offshore wind farms.

News that offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy is packing up operations and leaving Taranaki comes weeks after it was announced that a previously declined seabed mining project was on the Government’s fast track development list in the same area.

The seabed mining project, developed by Trans Tasman Resources, was previously declined as being too destructive to the environment.

“The Government has once again chosen to go backwards, by backing a destructive project that communities have fought against, over a renewable energy project that would have created jobs, provided 900 MW of electricity and helped New Zealand transition to a clean energy economy,” Labour energy and climate spokesperson Megan Woods said.

“The Government has also twiddled its thumbs on developing a consenting regime for wind projects.

“BlueFloat leaving New Zealand is a huge loss for Taranaki and our country and tells other offshore wind developers not to bother coming here.

“The offshore wind industry was projected to create 12,000 jobs and contribute $50 billion in GDP.

“It’s not a surprise to me that BlueFloat has made this decision, as we’ve got a government that has dragged its heels and put in the slow lane any work on what is needed to stimulate offshore wind in New Zealand.

“More than that, its decision to include the Trans Tasman Resources project in its fast-track bill is a clear message to the offshore wind investment community that they are not seen as a priority in this country,” Megan Woods said.

