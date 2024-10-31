Government Seeks Views On Remote Court Attendance

Hon Nicole McKee

Minister for Courts

The Government is exploring how to modernise the law around people attending court remotely, to support access to justice and enhance court performance.

Courts Minister Nicole McKee says the current law has not kept up with evolving court practices and public attitudes to the use of remote technology, nor been substantially reviewed since it was put in place 14 years ago.

The Courts (Remote Participation) Act 2010 provides a framework for determining when court users can attend remotely by audio-visual or audio links, instead of in-person.

“We want a modern, fit-for-purpose law that enables increased remote participation, supports access to justice and promotes efficiency in courts in a way that is consistent with the interests of justice. This review is aimed at delivering on this objective,” Mrs McKee says.

“Appearing remotely can benefit court users by reducing the costs and time required to come to court in person. It may also be a better option for people with accessibility concerns because of a disability, or who live rurally and who must travel a long distance to their nearest court.”

The Ministry of Justice is now seeking public feedback on potential options for improving the Act. These are set out in a discussion document published today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The options for change relate to three areas; what a remote participation Act should apply to; how decisions about participating remotely should be made; and when remote participation should be used.

This review is part of a wider work programme to improve the efficiency, timeliness and performance of the courts system.

Consultation closes on 6 December 2024, and feedback can be submitted online to the Ministry of Justice website.

© Scoop Media

