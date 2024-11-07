NZ Must Pursue Independent Foreign Policy

The Green Party says the need is greater than ever for Aotearoa New Zealand to pursue an independent foreign policy.

“The US election result should be a wake-up call that our country must steer clear of the AUKUS military pact,” says the Green Party Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“We cannot be hustled into a military alliance with the US, especially when it’s about to be led by a volatile firebrand with fascist leanings who cozies up to autocrats and dictators, and attacks the rights of women, immigrants, rainbow communities and the most vulnerable.

“Aotearoa New Zealand must return to the independent and principled approach to foreign affairs that we were valued for in the international community. We should use that position to advance climate action, protect nature, advocate for indigenous and human rights, and global justice.

“Advocating for, and working towards, peaceful solutions to the world’s conflicts must be an absolute priority for our country. Unfortunately, this Government is jeopardising our independent foreign policy voice and falling into line behind a march to conflict and great power antagonism that is reckless and unnecessary.

“The current, unstable geopolitical environment calls for cool heads. We should not be entering into any pillar of the AUKUS framework. Even if Pillar 2 is the so-called technology-only part of the agreement, it is still part of the same precarious project fixated on conflict with the west’s perceived enemies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The US involvement in the atrocities in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East should serve as a warning to us that tying ourselves to the military projects of a state that allows or facilitates indiscriminate attacks on civilian populations is unacceptable.

“Let’s remain an advocate for diplomacy and dialogue, and pursue our independent voice in world affairs. That’s what other countries look to us for,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

