Poroporoaki: Ta Robert (Bom) Gillies

Kua hinga te manawa kairākau o Te Rua Tekau Ma Waru

Tiwhatiwha te po! Kakarauru i te po!

Ka rapuhia kei hea koe kua riro!

Haere e te Ika a Whiro ki o tini hoa kua ngaro atu ki te Pō

The nation mourns the loss of Ta Robert (Bom) Gillies, who was the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion and passed away peacefully surrounded by whānau at the age of 99.

Ta Robert served with distinction during World War II, joining the 28th Māori Battalion in 1940. His exemplary service on the battlefields of North Africa and Italy earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow soldiers and the nation.

Throughout his life, Ta Robert remained dedicated to commemorating the sacrifices of his comrades and advocating for the rights of Māori. Despite the accolades and his distinguished service, Ta Robert’s message to Māori was “not to go to war”.

"Kārekau he take o te pakanga. Pakanga, pakanga, pakanga. Kei te haere tonu. Karekau he rongo. Moumou tāngata. (There's no point to fighting. Fighting, battles, war. It still carries on. There's no peace. It’s a waste of human life)."

“Ta Robert Gillies was a remarkable man whose legacy will live on,” Labour Defence spokesperson Peeni Henare said.

“Ta Robert's passing marks the end of an era, as he was the last of the Māori Battalion, which played a crucial role in New Zealand's military history.

“New Zealand is a better place because of the service and advocacy from people like Ta Robert. His contributions will be remembered not only for their military significance but also for the impact he had on Te Ao Māori,” Peeni Henare said.

In this time of sadness, the Labour party extends our deepest condolences to Sir Robert's whānau.

