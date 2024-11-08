Green MP’s Meme-ber’s Bill Set To Save The World

Break out the punchlines and dust off your meme folder: Green Party MP Kahurangi Carter’s Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Bill has been pulled from the Ballot today.

“Satire is more than a joke - it’s also a way of making sense of the world when sometimes it can feel dark and heavy,” says Kahurangi Carter.

“This Bill is designed to provide space for creators, artists, commentators, and everyday Kiwis to poke a little fun without breaking the law – or the bank.

“In New Zealand, we’re renowned for our love of spoofs, parodies, and dark humour. But right now, our dry wit can get us into hot water. Artists are currently vulnerable to legal threat for making satire.

“Given the changing cultural landscape, with the prominence of social media, it’s clear we need to bring our law up to date, and into line with the laws of other developed countries, including Australia, the United States, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany.

“It’s a little ironic that we, a nation of quintessential dry-humour lovers, can’t lampoon and parody with the rest of the world without risk of breaching copyright. And yes, that includes making proper memes.

“This Bill protects artists’ right to freedom of speech, and in doing so helps protect our democracy. Humour is essential to a thriving democracy, with both parody and satire playing a critical role in public discourse. If it passes, big companies won’t be able to sue artists for being cool and funny.

“We’re thrilled to be able to champion in a new era, one where creatives and artists can reflect our culture with a bit of irony, wit and perhaps even the occasional tongue-in-cheek jab.

“I call on parties across the House to get behind this Bill at its First Reading early next year.”

“I’m also looking forward to the enthusiastic support of the Free Speech Union” says Kahurangi Carter.

Notes:

The Copyright (Parody and Satire) Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Copyright Act 1994.

The purpose of this Bill is to introduce into New Zealand copyright law the authority to use a copyright work for the purpose of parody or satire.

It brings New Zealand’s law in line with the laws of other developed countries, including Australia, the United States, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany.

It also allows for a much wider interpretation of current copyright law in favour of the public wishing to use copyright works through parody or satire to promote an issue freely under our understanding of freedom of speech.

The amendment recognises the fact that our current copyright legislation is very much outdated in the 21st century world of Internet accessibility and freedom of information. The availability and forms of copyright works now take on far more forms than when the Copyright Act 1994 was first written, and New Zealand must adapt to this changing world.

