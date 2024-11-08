Poroporoaki: Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

E te Ikanui a Whiro kua mau nei i te kupenga a Aitua.

Kua turakina e te hoariri e kore nei e tāea te karo, mōrehu mutunga o te hokowhitu a Tū ki te Riri Tuarua o te Ao, unuhia tō kōuma, whakairihia tō patu ki tara-ā-whare, whītikihia te tatua o te toa, whakamaua ngā rauhuia o te rangatira, hīkoi tō kotahi ki te whakatau a o hoa e huihui mai ra i tua o Paerau.

I reira kua kapi ano ia koe ngā rārangi o te Ope Rua Tekau Ma Waru. Kua ea, e te toa, okioki mai.

Haere, haere e te rangatira. E kore koe me āu mahi nunui hei oranga mō te Iwi Māori e warewaretia. Moe mai rā, okioki ai.

“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies KNZM, a revered figure in our nation’s history and the last surviving member of the 28 (Māori) Battalion, 2NZEF. With his passing we reflect on a life dedicated to service, courage, and the enduring legacy of our Māori soldiers,” says Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka.

“Born in Rotorua on 14 February 1925, Sir Bom exemplified the spirit of a true rangatira. At just 17, he enlisted to serve in the Second World War, embarking on an extraordinary journey that saw him serve his country in North Africa and Italy. His service in Italy included some of the hardest fought battles and grimmest days of the Second World War for Aotearoa New Zealand, including the battles of Cassino. His steadfast commitment and bravery during these times earned him respect and admiration, not only among his peers but also from generations to come.

“Sir Bom’s life was marked by a profound sense of humility. Although he was knighted to recognise his services to Māori and to war commemoration, he often expressed that this honour was not for him alone but for the more than 3,600 Māori who fought and the many who never returned. He carried their memory with grace, ensuring their contributions were honoured at numerous commemorations, both in Aotearoa and abroad.

“Throughout his later years, Sir Bom remained a passionate advocate for the recognition of the 28 (Māori) Battalion. He served as a trustee of the 28 (Māori) Battalion B Company History Trust and was actively involved in the Te Arawa Returned Services Association. His voice was a vital link to our past, sharing stories of bravery and resilience that inspired countless New Zealanders.

“As we mourn the loss of this remarkable man, we also celebrate his life — a life steeped in duty, honour, and unwavering love for his whānau and Iwi.

“Sir Bom will be remembered as a guardian of our history and a champion of Māori rights. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to honour the sacrifices of those who served and to strive for a just and equitable society.

“To his whānau, we extend our deepest condolences. The passing of Sir Bom leaves a profound void in our hearts, but his spirit will live on in the stories we share and the values we uphold.”

