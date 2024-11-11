Govt Move To Exclude Journalist Risks Chilling Effect

The Green Party is alarmed by the Government’s move to exclude a journalist from covering this week’s apology for the survivors of abuse in state and faith-based care.

“When a journalist is barred from doing their job, just because they asked the Prime Minister difficult questions, it sets a dangerous precedent,” says the Green Party’s Media and Communications spokesperson Hūhana Lyndon.

“Aaron Smale is a highly respected journalist who has rigorously covered issues around the abuse in state and faith-based care. As a society that values the role of the fourth estate, we should value the work of journalists like Aaron, because it helps us take a critical look at where we have gone wrong and how we may move forward.

“We all know that Christopher Luxon doesn’t like it when journalists persist with tough questions. But it’s another thing altogether to place a ban on such journalists simply for doing their job.

“It demonstrates a lack of understanding of, and tolerance for, the critical role that media plays in holding those in public office to account, on behalf of New Zealanders.

“This is likely to create a chilling effect on other journalists who may be wary of asking probing questions of the Prime Minister or Government in future.

“Barring a leading journalist from an important event like this speaks to this Government’s lack of accountability. It is something we might expect in Putin’s Russia, not 21st century Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Let’s stand up for transparency and accountability by Government, and make it clear that our country does not punish journalists for doing their job,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

