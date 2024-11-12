Minister Peters Completes Successful Visit To Chile

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Chile have reaffirmed their strong partnership, including on security, trade, Antarctic issues, and people-to-people links, says Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

“Chile is one of New Zealand’s closest and most like-minded partners in Latin America, and it is the gateway to the region for many New Zealanders,” Mr Peters says.

“Our governments have held important discussions in Santiago, in order to take our bilateral engagement to the next level.

“Our countries share a history of being pioneers in open trading arrangements, as well as a focus on promoting a secure and prosperous Pacific amid a challenging geostrategic environment.”

During his visit to Chile, Mr Peters met the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren, and members of Congress from across Chile. He also delivered a speech on New Zealand’s foreign policy at the University of Chile, one of the most prestigious universities in Latin America.

During their meeting, the two countries’ Foreign Ministers signed an arrangement to formalise annual bilateral talks on Antarctica.

“New Zealand places great importance on the effectiveness of the Antarctic Treaty System, which protects Antarctica as a place for peace, science, and cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

“We look forward to enhanced collaboration with Chile as Antarctic Treaty nations that are committed to sustainable development.”

Chile is the first stop in Mr Peters’ visit to Latin America. Visits to Mexico and Peru (for the APEC Ministerial Meeting) will follow.

