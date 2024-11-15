Proposals To Modernise Conservation Released

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Conservation

Our environment endures

The Government is consulting on proposals to modernize New Zealand's conservation management system, aiming to protect relevant natural areas while supporting sustainable growth in tourism and regional economies, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

"Today, the Department of Conservation - Te Papa Atawhai is releasing two discussion documents for public consultation, and I encourage all New Zealanders to read them and share their views.

"The world has changed considerably since the Conservation Act was enacted in 1987. These proposals are intended to bring our conservation system up to date, better protect biodiversity, and enhance our ability to manage growing tourism sustainably."

Proposals to modernise conservation land management include:

Simplifying conservation rules to make protecting natural areas easier.

Reducing red tape for eco-tourism and business to promote responsible access and boost regional economies.

Maximizing benefits from commercial activities on conservation land to support nature and local communities.

Developing amenities areas that protect nature while enhancing manuhiri (visitor) experiences.

Increasing flexibility for earth (land) exchanges or disposals that align with conservation and community needs.

"We're also consulting on a proposal to introduce access charges for some public conservation areas, which could create new revenue streams to support the maintenance and upkeep of our most iconic landscapes," Mr Potaka says.

"Access fees are widely used internationally to help maintain popular sites sustainably including by our closest neighbor, Australia. This could provide us with a valuable tool for securing funds (monies) for conservation and infrastructure in areas experiencing high visitor demand.”

Key questions for public feedback on access charges include:

Who should be charged – should fees apply only to international visitors or also to Kiwi tourists?

Where should charges apply – what types of locations are suitable for such fees?

How should revenue be used – which conservation projects and priorities should benefit from these fees?

"By updating the legislation, we aim to create a conservation system that protects New Zealand's natural heritage, supports sustainable tourism, builds economic resilience, and strengthens partnerships with local Iwi," Mr Potaka says.

“These changes are not only about safeguarding our environment; they're also about fostering thriving regional communities, enhancing cultural connections to the land, and creating opportunities for local businesses. Together, we can ensure that future generations will enjoy our treasured landscapes and unique biodiversity as much as we do today."

The discussion documents are available on the Department of Conservation website. Consultation closes in late-February 2025.

NOTES:

Attached are the two discussion documents:

Exploring charging for access to some public conservation land

Modernizing conservation land management

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2411/EMBARGO_Discussion_Document__Exploring_charging_for_access_to_some_public_conservation_land_.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2411/EMBARGO_Modernising_conservation_land_management.pdf

