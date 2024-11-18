Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Minister To Consider 7AA Select Committee Report

Monday, 18 November 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Karen Chhour
Minister for Children

Minister for Children Karen Chhour will consider the recommendations made by the Social Services and Community Committee in its report back to Parliament on the Oranga Tamariki (Repeal of Section 7AA) Amendment Bill.

“I want to thank the people who made submissions and those who appeared before the committee in person, that is not an easy thing to do.

“I wanted the Bill to have the full select committee process so that everyone who wanted to comment, had a chance to do so.

“I will now consider the report ahead of the Second Reading of the Bill,” Minister Chhour says.

