Statement On Stabbing At Westfield Newmarket

Responding to the news of a stabbing at Westfield Newmarket, MP for Epsom David Seymour says:

“This behaviour is unacceptable. My thoughts go out to the victim of this senseless act and his family.

“Newmarket’s security guards are local heroes. They calmly and professionally put themselves in danger every day to protect Newmarket’s businesses and visitors. I urge people to support the police by responding to their call for information.”

Police ask that any witnesses who can assist with enquiries to update them online or contact 105. Please use the reference number P060688447.

