Board Of Inquiry For Te Awamutu Waste-To-Energy Proposal Is Appointed

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Judge Brian Dwyer has been appointed as chair of the newly established board of inquiry for the Te Awamutu waste-to-energy proposal, alongside a group of high skilled individuals, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“I am pleased to announce Judge Brian Dwyer of the Environment Court as chair,” Ms Simmonds says.

“With a long and distinguished career, Judge Dwyer brings deep legal expertise in resource management and judicial processes, with previous experience in inquiries with high levels of public interest.

“He will lead the board of inquiry with integrity and insight.”

Joining Judge Dwyer (chair) on the board of inquiry are Nicholas Manukau, an accredited Resource Management Act (RMA) hearings commissioner, and Myles McCauley a seasoned air quality specialist with over 25 years in the field.

“The board of inquiry represents a well-rounded group with the skills, knowledge, and experience necessary to evaluate this application thoroughly and in line with the requirements of the Resource Management Act,” Ms Simmonds says.

The board of inquiry will assess public submissions on the Te Awamutu waste-to-energy proposal and make the final decision.

The board of inquiry’s term will conclude upon the completion of its duties as outlined in the Resource Management Act.

Judge Brian Dwyer was appointed to the Environment Court in 2006. As the Chair of the board, Judge Dwyer will bring extensive legal expertise in resource management, judicial skills in conducting and managing hearings, and in the preparation and delivery of the board’s report, as well as leadership of the board. He chaired the board of inquiry for the Transmission Gully Motorway proposal of national significance in 2011 - 2012.

Mr Nicholas Manukau is an accredited and experienced RMA hearings commissioner. He served as a member on a number of fast-track expert consenting panels under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020, and the Watercare Board of Inquiry for the Waikato River Water Take proposal of national significance in 2021. Nicholas has extensive experience in fisheries science and management, te ao Māori, resource management and implementing Treaty settlement arrangements. Nicholas was nominated by Waikato River Authority and can provide local knowledge and familiarity with the area.

Mr Myles McCauley has over 25 years of experience as an air quality specialist and on broader environmental management issues, including discharges to water and land. He is an accredited RMA hearings commissioner and has experience as an RMA decision maker. He has worked for local councils and consultancies as an air quality discharge specialist and as an RMA planner. He is a member of the Clear Air Society of Australia and New Zealand (CASANZ).

Te Awamutu waste-to-energy plant | EPA

