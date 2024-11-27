Public Transport Fair Hikes A Disaster

The Government’s directive to councils to increase bus and train fares substantially over the next few years is a bitter pill to swallow for communities across the country.

“Increasing the price to use public transport will be a disaster,” says the Green Party’s Transport spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

“Aotearoa was once a country where buses, electric trams and passenger trains were affordable, accessible, and available right across the country. It can be again.

“The Coalition Government is now forcing public transport fares up further, adding more pressure on families and young people already struggling to make ends meet.

“The Government’s changes to public transport could result in fares more than doubling in some regions. This comes after they cancelled free and half-price public transport for children and young people earlier this year.

“It’s bad for the climate, bad for our cities, and it hurts those on low incomes most of all.

“This directive will make it much harder and more expensive for people to get around their towns and cities.

“It will also force some people to use cars instead, which means more traffic, air pollution and emissions.

“It makes no sense, when we must collectively reduce emissions, and when the economy is still reeling from layoffs and cancelled projects, to increase public transport fares.

“Actions speak louder than words. Simeon Brown’s agenda is the opposite of climate action and is completely out of touch with what our cities need.

“The Coalition Government must commit to funding a public transport network for the benefit of everyone in this country and for the good of the planet,” says Julie Anne Genter.

