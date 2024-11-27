Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Public Transport Fair Hikes A Disaster

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Government’s directive to councils to increase bus and train fares substantially over the next few years is a bitter pill to swallow for communities across the country.

“Increasing the price to use public transport will be a disaster,” says the Green Party’s Transport spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

“Aotearoa was once a country where buses, electric trams and passenger trains were affordable, accessible, and available right across the country. It can be again.

“The Coalition Government is now forcing public transport fares up further, adding more pressure on families and young people already struggling to make ends meet.

“The Government’s changes to public transport could result in fares more than doubling in some regions. This comes after they cancelled free and half-price public transport for children and young people earlier this year.

“It’s bad for the climate, bad for our cities, and it hurts those on low incomes most of all.

“This directive will make it much harder and more expensive for people to get around their towns and cities.

“It will also force some people to use cars instead, which means more traffic, air pollution and emissions.

“It makes no sense, when we must collectively reduce emissions, and when the economy is still reeling from layoffs and cancelled projects, to increase public transport fares.

“Actions speak louder than words. Simeon Brown’s agenda is the opposite of climate action and is completely out of touch with what our cities need.

“The Coalition Government must commit to funding a public transport network for the benefit of everyone in this country and for the good of the planet,” says Julie Anne Genter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 