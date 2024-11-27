Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

National Has Given Up On Climate Action

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 12:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Climate action is missing from the list of things National is patting themselves on the back for one year on from becoming government.

“You won’t see anything about climate as National marks a year in government, because they know they’re failing. All Christopher Luxon has done is talk and take New Zealand backwards,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“National has undone years of progress to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for a climate-resilient future.

“This lack of action will leave our country more exposed to extreme weather and takes us further away from the jobs a low-carbon, sustainable future would provide.

“National is failing to meet the climate challenge - they know it and the world knows it.

“National has dismantled programmes that were making a difference; work that Labour was doing to reduce emissions, help big emitters quit fossil fuels, make electric vehicles more affordable, and help transition to renewable energy. National has also kicked the can down the road by removing agriculture from the ETS and delaying pricing.

“The Government is doing nothing to meet its goal of doubling renewable energy.

Other things National has done to wind back climate action:

  • scrapped $3 billion in climate-related work in the Budget
  • whittled down Warmer Kiwi Homes
  • ended the Climate Emergency Response Fund
  • initiated a review on methane emissions when the science is already set
  • reversed the ban on oil and gas exploration
  • introduced the first-track legislation which allows the override of environmental laws
  • scrapped a fund that enabled the renewable energy market

“At home, the Climate Change Commission has sounded the alarm over the Government’s policies and pointed out we’re at risk of missing our climate goals.

“National must listen to the climate experts and take action on climate change that’s not just hot air,” Chris Hipkins said.

