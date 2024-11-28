Exporters Benefit From New Trade System

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Food Safety

The modernisation of New Zealand’s trade certification system, which supports $33 billion of exports, is making selling top Kiwi products overseas more reliable and adaptable for the future, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard says.

“New Zealand food and wine is admired around the world and brings jobs, money, and opportunities into the country. This Government is committed to doing everything it can to facilitate that trade by ensuring we have modern and robust systems that can accommodate changing market requirements. A modern system of providing government assurances to our overseas trading partners is an important part of that picture.”

“Exporters have told us they want a system that is always available when they need it, easier to use and more flexible, that responds better and faster to new market requirements and emerging trends.”

The new system met another milestone this week as the wine sector successfully went live. Benefits of the change include the ability for the wine industry to gain benefits under the recent European Union Free Trade agreement which was not available in the previous system.

“Exports are currently certified under six different legacy systems that would otherwise require significant investment to maintain. Now is the right time to modernise to provide a reliable and secure system for the future. The new Trade Certification System will replace these aging systems, giving exporters a single, integrated, and digital process.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The new system is being rolled out in stages with wine exports completed this week. Certification for other products such as plant products, and animal products (including dairy) will follow next year.

“Taken together these changes will help future proof our certification process to the benefit of every exporter and associated business.”

MPI Officials have worked closely with wine exporters to ensure they know what is required for the new system and the transition will not disrupt their operations as they head into harvest early next year.

More information about the rollout is on the Ministry for Primary Industries website.

© Scoop Media

