A Labour Government Will Not Join AUKUS

Sunday, 1 December 2024, 3:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

New Zealand will not sign up to the nuclear-powered pillar one, or the pillar two of AUKUS under a Labour Government.

“Our country has a fiercely independent foreign policy, and a Government I lead will not join pillars one or two of AUKUS,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“We are proud to stand apart and lead the world being nuclear-free, that is not going to change now.

“Labour is deeply concerned about how much time and effort this Government has spent getting closer to the US over the past year, when we spent six years in government diversifying New Zealand’s trade interests and staunchly defending our right to be independent.

“New Zealand’s foreign policy will not be determined by Washington, Canberra or Beijing.

“I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with leaders and nations as Prime Minister in 2026, but I refuse to do it on a nuclear-adjacent platform,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Our foreign policy is based on principles,” Labour foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker said.

“This does not mean we are non-aligned. We are a liberal western democracy and share those precious values with others. We support the rules-based order. We are part of Five Eyes, which we also value.

“New Zealand’s interests lie in trade, peace, and in on-going diplomacy, not in being a ‘force-multiplier’ for one super-power in a containment strategy directed against another,” David Parker said.

