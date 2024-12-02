Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Parliament TV | Parliament Today

 

Targets Data Positive But Action Needed On Welfare

Monday, 2 December 2024, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

The second quarterly update on the nine Government targets shows a range of areas moving in the right direction but underlines the need for robust measures to get people off welfare and into work, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“The Government’s ambitious targets put Kiwis first by driving outcomes that make a difference in the delivery of healthcare, education and law and order,” Mr Luxon says.

“It’s encouraging to see fewer victims of violent crime and a reduction in youth offending. We still have a long way to go, but our Government’s extensive law and order agenda is laser-focused on going after criminals and keeping Kiwis safe.

“Work to get families out of emergency housing is making significant headway, with data showing a more than 60 per cent reduction from when we came into office. This is a huge step towards improving the lives of some of our most vulnerable.

“There have also been small improvements in emergency department and elective surgery wait times when compared to the last quarter.

“However, of particular concern is the number of people on Jobseeker Support, which has increased by more than 8,000 in the September quarter.

“To tackle this head on, we are driving a comprehensive package of welfare reforms, which will ensure those on benefits who can work receive the support they need.

“We know that tough economic times can mean Kiwis need to fall back on welfare as a safety net. This is as it should be. But we must ensure it’s not just a safety net but a springboard, helping them build brighter futures through opportunity and independence.

“Thats why, through Budget 2024, we’ve provided targeted support to help people transition back into work, and why we are reinforcing obligations within the welfare system – because employment is the best way to lift incomes and strengthen communities.”

Notes:

