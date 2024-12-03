30 Per Cent Growth In International Visitor Spend

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

3 December 2024

The latest International Visitor Survey shows that New Zealand continues to bounce back and the economy is benefiting from the shifting trends in international visitation, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Matt Doocey says.

International Visitor Survey results for the year ending September 2024 released today show a promising increase of 30 per cent in visitor spend while visitor numbers increased by 17 per cent.

“The International Visitor Survey shows a continued shift towards higher spending visitors, with the median daily spend per visitor up 10 per cent,” says Mr Doocey.

“For the year ending September 2024, international visitors spent $11.7 billion in New Zealand, including $1.9 billion in the September 2024 quarter alone. This boost highlights the ongoing recovery of our tourism sector, demonstrating the brilliant opportunities and experiences our country has to offer.

“The Government’s focus is on growing our tourism sector in new and innovative ways, including encouraging off-peak visits and regional tourism, benefitting tourism and hospitality businesses across the country.

“I am working with the sector on a tourism growth roadmap to implement further tourism growth initiatives to support the sector bouncing back quicker. These results released today show we are heading in the right direction but there is still a lot more work to be done.

“I am confident that this new roadmap for growth, expected to be finalised early next year, will be pivotal in supporting the sector’s recovery and shaping a bright future for tourism and hospitality in New Zealand.”

Full results from the International Visitor Survey can be found on the MBIE website: International Visitor Survey (IVS) | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

