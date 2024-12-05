Peters Visit To New Caledonia Concludes

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has completed his visit to New Caledonia, New Zealand’s closest neighbour.

“Over the last few days, we have listened to and learned from a wide range of people in New Caledonia - so that we can better understand the acute challenges it faces,” Mr Peters says.

“This was a great opportunity to hear a rich set of perspectives about New Caledonia’s path forward, and how New Zealand can make a constructive contribution to that future.”

Mr Peters’ trip to Nouméa took place this week following the postponement of a planned visit in May due to civil unrest.

“We were deeply saddened by the loss of life, violence and destruction that occurred in New Caledonia earlier this year - and want to ensure that New Zealand and the Pacific region are doing our bit to aid the recovery.”

Mr Peters met the French High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, the President of the New Caledonian Government Louis Mapou, the President of the New Caledonian Congress Veylma Falaeo, and a range of other political, government, business, and civil society leaders in support of ongoing dialogue.

During the visit, Mr Peters and President Mapou signed an updated Joint Cooperation Plan, which sets out priority areas for the two governments to work together - such as institutional and government cooperation, trade and economic collaboration, and people-to-people connections.

New Zealand’s support package under the Plan will increase our funding to New Caledonia’s voluntary and non-government (to around $280,000 per year); expand our tertiary scholarship programme to New Caledonians; and enhance technical cooperation in areas that will support New Caledonia’s economic recovery.

The full text of the Joint Cooperation Plan is available on MFAT’s website here.

