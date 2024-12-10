New Poll: Kiwis Favour Referendum To Resolve Treaty Principles

ACT Leader David Seymour has welcomed a new poll suggesting New Zealanders favour a referendum to decide the principles of the Treaty.

The Curia poll, commissioned by Hobson's Pledge, asks who should decide the principles of the Treaty. Of the four options presented, New Zealanders most favoured a referendum, followed by Parliament, then the Waitangi Tribunal, with the judiciary ranked last.

The same preference emerged when New Zealanders were asked which body should have the final say if there is a serious disagreement between those four bodies as to what the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi are.

"This poll shows exactly why the Treaty Principles Bill is needed," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "Unelected authorities have decided the Treaty means we are a partnership of two separate groups, with different rights and duties, and until now, New Zealanders have been shut out of the conversation.

"The Treaty Principles Bill would use a referendum to define the Treaty principles in law. The principles would reflect what was actually signed in 1840, including Article Three's promise of nga tikanga katoa rite tahi – the same rights and duties for all."

The poll found 62% agreed with the statement, “I want New Zealand to honour the Treaty of Waitangi, but only if it can do so in a way that doesn't undermine fundamental human rights such as equality of suffrage where all votes have roughly equal power.”

"When Kiwis hear what the Treaty Principles Bill does, they overwhelmingly support it," says Mr Seymour. "The Bill gives every New Zealander the same rights and dignity. It would mean the Treaty can no longer be used to justify separate public services, race-based health waitlists, and creeping co-governance.

"Meanwhile, the latest scientific Taxpayers' Union-Curia poll has ACT on 13 percent – enough to add another six MPs to ACT's team. New Zealanders tell me ACT should be courageous and press ahead with the public debate, because the simple idea behind the Treaty Principles Bill – that we're all humans deserving the same basic respect – is a winning one."

The Curia Poll of 1,000 respondents was taken on Sunday 1 December to Tuesday 3 December. ACT can provide the full data to media on request.

