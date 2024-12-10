Bishop Welcomes Hutt Valley High Upgrade

MP for Hutt South Chris Bishop has welcomed news that construction for the long-awaited new teaching block at Hutt Valley High School is expected to begin in April 2025.

Mr Bishop visited the school with Education Minister Erica Stanford this afternoon.

“Ever since 2021 when toxic mould was discovered in Block C at Hutt Valley High School, students and staff have been valiantly carrying on through a series of workarounds – at one point even studying on the Parliament lawn – and temporary classroom arrangements,” Mr Bishop says.

“Today I am really pleased to see progress, with funding approved and a clear commitment to starting construction in the coming months.

“The new two-storey building will have specialist teaching spaces for music, dance, drama and food technology, as well as two general purpose classrooms. It’s going to make a big difference for students and staff at Hutt Valley High.”

Construction for the new block is planned to start in April 2025 and is expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

