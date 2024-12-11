One Year On, Still No Progress On New Ferries

Today’s announcement from the Government on its plan for new ferries throws more uncertainty on the future of the country’s rail network.

“We could have had ferries by 2026, not 2029, if it wasn’t for this reckless Government,” says the Green Party’s Transport spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

“Aotearoa could and should have a rail network that connects our communities across the country. What we have today is more uncertainty.

“The Hyundai order for two new rail-enabled ferries for $550m was one of the best deals the country ever signed up to. Rail enablement is necessary to maintain and enhance the connection we have between the North and South islands, and to ensure the safe and efficient passage of people and goods over the Cook Strait.

“The Government must commit to rail-enabled ferries. Anything less will sever the South Island rail network from the North Island.

“The cost of this decision is not just the break fee from Nicola Willis' reckless move to cancel the contract for new ferries, which could be upwards of half a billion dollars. It is also the greater ongoing cost of years waiting for new ferries, and potentially losing our national integrated rail network.

“The full cost could run into the billions due to the pressure this piles on our freight system, and the damage to infrastructure by forcing more trucks onto our roads.

“By undermining rail and pushing more trucks on our road system, the Government is creating more carbon emissions and further hampering our country’s progress on meeting its international climate change commitments.

“The Government has messed around for a year and still we have no clarity on what the actual ferry solution will be. No amount of window dressing by Nicola Willis will obscure the fact that Aotearoa New Zealand needs rail-enabled ferries.

“The Government must stop cutting corners and commit to funding a transport network that works for people and planet,” says Julie Anne Genter.

