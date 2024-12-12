Residential Tenancies Act Changes Will Increase Access To Housing

“Today’s changes are great news for renters and landlords,” says ACT Housing spokesperson Cameron Luxton in response to the passing of the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill, which advances ACT coalition commitments.

“ACT’s longstanding position has been that Labour’s restrictive tenancy rules hurt both tenant and landlord. They made it harder to get rid of problem tenants, which put landlords off taking a chance on people in need of a home. Everyone lost.

“Today’s changes will bring much-needed flexibility to the rental market to restore confidence to landlords and tenants.

“Ninety-day no-cause tenancy terminations are back, restoring an essential property right removed by Labour which hurt renters and property owners. In certain situations, like a family member needing to move in or a property selling, the notice period can shorten to 42 days.

“Pet bonds are here, an ACT policy celebrated across the political spectrum. Tenants will soon be able to pay a bond to keep their pets in rental properties. Pet Refuge has endorsed the policy saying it will help victims of abuse escape these relationships.

“Tenants wanting to exit periodic tenancies can now do so with only 21 days’ notice, down from 28 days. This gives tenants the freedom to more rapidly adjust to their changing life circumstances.

“Landlords were scapegoated and blamed by Labour for the housing crisis when the real cause is a lack of housing supply.

“Policies introduced to ‘protect’ tenants have ended up hurting them with higher rents. Real solutions for renters don’t involve pitting tenants against landlords but making it easier to build houses to bring rents down and give tenants more choice.

"ACT is ending Labour’s war on landlords."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

