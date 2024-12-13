Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Certainty About Kaitaia Airport A Relief For Locals

Friday, 13 December 2024, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Residents in Kaitaia and the wider Northland electorate can breathe a sigh of relief, as the Government has ensured that Kaitaia Airport has a sustainable long-term future, says Northland MP Grant McCallum.

“Today the Government announced that Kaitaia Airport will return to NgāiTakoto and Ngāti Kahu hapū. This will allow a long-term lease for Kaitaia Airport to be entered between Iwi and the Far North District Council. The Government will also be providing $5.4m to the council for maintenance and upgrade work, which is desperately needed.

“Kaitaia Airport is an important piece of infrastructure for our community. It’s used as a Civil Defence base, regional air ambulance flights, and an alternative to the State Highway network.

“I would personally like to thank all those involved in helping to reach a successful conclusion that benefits our community.

“This announcement ensures the continued operation of Kaitaia Airport, and maintenance and upgrade work provide it with a long-term future. This is a great win for Northlanders, particularly the people of Kaitaia,” McCallum said.

