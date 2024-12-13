Kaitaia Airport Resolution Takes Flight

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti

Tērā te āniwaniwa e tāwhana mai ana i te rangi i runga i Te Waionepū me ngā pā tawhito ko Tūtūtarakihi ko Wharekākāriki – A rainbow arches in the skies above Te Waionepū and the ancient pā of Tūtūarakihi and Wharekākāriki.

A vital future for the country’s northernmost airport has been secured thanks to an agreement between the Government, Iwi and the Far North District Council.

Today the pathway for Kaitaia Airport to return to NgāiTakoto and Ngāti Kahu hapū was cleared, with Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka joining Iwi and Council at a ceremony marking:

The entering of a long-term lease for Kaitaia Airport between Iwi and the Far North District Council (to take effect once title transfers); and

The Government contracting $5.4m with the council for maintenance and upgrade work.

With these arrangements now in place, NgāiTakoto confirmed they will purchase Kaitaia Airport in line with their Treaty settlement provisions. NgāiTakoto also confirmed the land will be held in a joint trust with Ngāti Kahu hapū – Patukoraha, Ngāi Tohianga and Te Paatu – who also hold strong interests in the land.

“Kaitaia Airport is a vital regional asset providing important services for the whole community including regional air ambulance flights and an alternative to State Highway 10. It is also used as a civil defence base,” Mr Potaka says.

“I know it’s been a challenging journey to reach this agreement ensuring future operation of the airport and I’d like to thank the Iwi and hapū for their ongoing commitment to reaching a resolution. I hope today is a relief for many people to know that issues relating to ownership and degradation of the airport facilities are being addressed.

“With a long-term lease for Kaitaia Airport able to be agreed with the Far North District Council, and the Government committing to investing in urgent maintenance and upgrades work, we have been able to safeguard the continued operation of Kaitaia Airport.

“The airport land was offered to NgāiTakoto as part of their Treaty settlement in 2012 on the condition that airport operations would continue. With the future of the airport secured, a pathway has now cleared for NgāiTakoto to purchase the land, which will occur in the immediate future,” Mr Potaka says.

© Scoop Media

