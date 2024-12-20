PM Appoints Business Leader To APEC Business Advisory Council

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has appointed Sarah Ottrey to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

“At my first APEC Summit in Lima, I experienced firsthand the role that ABAC plays in guaranteeing political leaders hear the voice of business,” Mr Luxon says.

“New Zealand’s ABAC representatives are very well respected and ensure that the New Zealand business community has a say in shaping economic outcomes in the region.

“Sarah Ottrey brings wide-ranging business experience with export focused companies, as well as knowledge of the dynamism of the Asia-Pacific business environment.”

Sarah Ottrey is currently Chair of Christchurch Airport and Whitestone Cheese Company and holds a number of other directorships and memberships of companies, councils and institutes.

“I also want to thank outgoing ABAC member Rachel Taulelei for four outstanding years of service on ABAC,” Mr Luxon says.

Sarah commences her term on 1 January. The two other New Zealand members of ABAC are Anna Curzon and Brett O’Riley.

