Westies’ Summer Festivities Curtailed By Alcohol Monopolies

“Westies and Southlanders trying to buy alcohol for New Year's or going to the pub this summer deserve the same choice and freedom afforded to the rest of the country,” says West Auckland-based ACT MP Simon Court.

Mr Court is promoting a member’s bill aimed at dismantling New Zealand’s last liquor monopolies.

“In West Auckland, along with Invercargill and Mataura, the only entities allowed to operate liquor stores, taverns, and licensed hotels are the licensing trusts. These monopolies, a relic from the nanny state era of the 1970s, restrict choices and drive up prices,” Mr Court explains.

“My bill wouldn’t eliminate the Licensing Trusts, but it would end monopoly powers and allow local entrepreneurs to sell alcohol under the same regulatory framework as the rest of the country.

“West Auckland's population is booming, yet there are just eight venues licensed as taverns or hotels for 296,000 people – that's one for every 37,000 residents. Compare that to the rest of Auckland, where there's one for every 3,900 people.

“This scarcity leaves the community underserved. Residents are either deprived of the conveniences enjoyed by other Aucklanders or forced to spend their money out of their area, which could be spent locally during this summer’s festivities.

“The existing system is a confusing jumble. In West Auckland, you can operate a hotel, but you’re not allowed a bar or room service. Supermarkets can't sell alcohol, yet it's deliverable to your doorstep. It’s just absurd.

“A common justification for these monopolies is that profits go back into the community, but in reality, 80% of the profits in West Auckland come from pokies, and around 60% in Southland.

“Another claim is that by monopolising and restricting alcohol sales, there's less harm. However, there's no solid evidence suggesting that West Auckland has less alcohol-related harm due to these monopolies.

“Passing my bill would inject some much-needed vibrancy, diversity, and life into these communities by allowing more bars and eateries to flourish, providing a broader selection for those looking to dine and drink out.

“The economic benefits would extend to other local businesses, drawing more people to the town centres and boosting areas that aren't burdened by these outdated constraints.”

“Removing monopolies is the right principled starting point. Ultimately, consumers can decide whether to support the Trusts. They will continue to have a vote – that vote is with their dollar.”

You can find Simon Court's Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Repeal of Licensing Trust Monopolies) Amendment Bill here.

