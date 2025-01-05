Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Too Many Kiwis Denied The Chance To Gather With Loved Ones At The End Of Life

Sunday, 5 January 2025, 1:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

As New Zealanders enjoy time with friends and family this summer, ACT MP Todd Stephenson is calling for greater autonomy for terminally ill New Zealanders to choose when, and with whom, they spend their last moments.

Mr Stephenson is the sponsor of the End of Life Choice (Extended Eligibility) Amendment Bill, which would eliminate the need for a terminally ill individual seeking assisted dying services to prove they have only six months left to live, while maintaining all other protective measures.

“The holiday season has been a precious opportunity for Kiwis to gather together with their loved ones, share cherished memories, and create new ones,” says Mr Stephenson.

“As a supporter of end of life choice, I’ve been reflecting on how seriously ill New Zealanders deserve similar moments with their loved ones at the end of their lives.

“In the last three years, the End of Life Choice Act has given around 1,000 terminally ill New Zealanders the chance to decide how, when, and with whom they spend their final days. I’ve heard moving accounts of Kiwis choosing when to say goodbye, often at home surrounded by family. This has spared many from ending their days in impersonal settings like hospitals or care homes.

"However, due to political compromises, stringent eligibility criteria have barred some from this option simply because they couldn't confirm a six-month prognosis. Yearly reports on assisted dying indicate that this six-month rule is the primary barrier for eligibility.

"Even those who qualify can find that six months is too brief for adequate personal contemplation, medical assessment, and the legal processes required to honour their wishes.

"In August, I was handed a petition from fellow New Zealanders asking that the six-month rule be lifted. I committed to do everything in my power as an MP to amend this law.

"I hope my bill will be drawn from the ballot in 2025 so Parliament has a chance to hear from New Zealanders and vote on a change to the law.”

