Relentless Focus On Literacy & Numeracy At School

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

As schools start back for 2025, there will be a relentless focus on teaching the basics brilliantly so all Kiwi kids grow up with the knowledge, skills and competencies needed to grow the New Zealand of the future, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

“A world-leading education system is a key driver to economic growth. We want all children to be proficient and confident in reading, writing and maths so they grow up and live the lives they want. Our future playwrights and songwriters need to have a mastery of literacy and numeracy as much as our future mechanical engineers, doctors and electricians.

“From this week all state schools will benefit from a clear, detailed and knowledge-rich curriculum grounded in the science of learning.

“Students will benefit from explicit teaching through structured teaching of literacy and mathematics that doesn’t leave learning to chance. They will also benefit from consistent assessment tools so those students who need targeted interventions will get them earlier to bring them up to speed.

“We are ensuring teachers get the professional learning, development and resources they need to teach the new curriculum confidently. They will know what to teach, when, and how.

“Our $30 million investment will ensure 433,000 students have access to high-quality maths workbooks, tactile resources and online supports. This will help teachers and parents see the progress their children are making,” Ms Stanford says.

“No matter where you are in the country, parents can have confidence this Government is putting the foundations in place so their child can strive to do their best at school.

“As we embed structured approaches to literacy and numeracy in 2025, work will continue in the background, including updating every curricula area up to Year 13, revitalising NCEA, and delivering equitable property outcomes.

“I wish all educators, tamariki, and parents the very best for the start of the new school year.”

