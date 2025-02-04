Supercharging Literacy & Numeracy Achievement Through Te Reo Māori

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

The Government is driving better outcomes for Māori students by providing kura and schools high-quality structured literacy and numeracy resources in te reo Māori.

“My aspiration is for all tamariki Māori to flourish and be successful in their learning. This is the first time children learning through te reo Māori are being taught using structured approaches in a way designed specifically for them. We’re ensuring tamariki and their teachers have access to the tools they need to succeed and learning isn’t left to chance,” Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

From Term 1, all 310 kura and schools from Years 0 to 8 using Te Marautanga o Aotearoa will begin receiving Rangaranga Reo ā-Tā (structured literacy) kits and Poutama Pāngarau (numeracy) workbooks and Pāngarau resources. These resources have been purposely created based on the science of learning and will benefit 27,000 students across the country.

“Packs have a book for each phase of learning that provides yearly guidance, lesson plans and activities. Digital versions of the resources will also be available online to ensure flexibility for schools and parents. Professional learning and development will continue to be available for teachers throughout 2025, ensuring they have the confidence to teach in a structured way.”

Schools can also use Hihira Weteoro, a purpose-built phonics check to understand how a child’s reading and oral language learning through te reo Māori. Checks will happen at 20, 40 and 55 weeks of schooling and will help identify those who need extra support earlier.

“Parents can have confidence this Government is putting the foundations in place so their children can strive to do their best at school. I am committed to lifting achievement for Māori learners and close the equity gap that has persisted for too long. We will ensure every child gets the very best start so they can grow the New Zealand of the future,” Ms Stanford says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

