Fairer Compensation And Safeguards For Māori Landowners

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Land Information

The Government is beginning its overhaul of the Public Works Act by addressing inequities faced by Māori landowners, Land Information Minister Chris Penk has announced.

“Sweeping reforms are coming to modernise this nearly 50-year-old legislation, and we are starting by acknowledging injustices of the past - and taking concrete steps to prevent them from happening again,” Mr Penk says.

“Last year’s independent, targeted review of the Act has highlighted significant issues with how successive governments have acquired land for public projects like roads, rail and water services.

“The historic confiscation of Māori land remains a deep source of pain for many New Zealanders. For this reason, and due to the special significance of Māori freehold land, the Government reaffirms its commitment that acquiring Māori land for public works is and will remain a last resort.

“The current Act has added injury by undervaluing Māori freehold land compared to other land types. The Government is ending this discrepancy and making it law that Māori freehold land must be valued equally, ensuring landowners finally receive fair compensation.

“Furthermore, in recognition of the communal nature of Māori land ownership, compensation will no longer be provided as a single lump sum - but will be extended to all separately owned dwellings on the land.

“Where compulsory acquisition is unavoidable, the process will now require the joint approval of both the Minister for Land Information and the Minister responsible for the relevant Māori portfolio - a safeguard that ensures decisions about Māori land are considered from all appropriate ministerial perspectives.

“For generations, these laws have not treated Māori landowners fairly. Today, we take a step toward putting that right.

“More changes to simplify and accelerate infrastructure delivery will be announced in coming weeks as we prepare to introduce the Public Works Act Amendment Bill to Parliament around mid-year.”

The public will have an opportunity to provide feedback during the select committee process.

