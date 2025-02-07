Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Minister Thanks Outgoing Chief Executive

Friday, 7 February 2025, 9:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today thanked outgoing Health New Zealand Chief Executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa for her service.

“Margie Apa was the first to hold the position of Chief Executive at Health New Zealand, taking on the challenge of transitioning New Zealand’s health system from regional district health boards into a single entity following the previous government's reforms in the middle of a pandemic.

“Prior to this, Margie was Chief Executive of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, having built a career in public service.

“As Chief Executive at Health New Zealand, Margie remained committed to ensuring access to healthcare services while Health New Zealand grappled with significant operational and financial challenges stemming from the health system reforms.

“I acknowledge Margie’s decision to step down as Chief Executive of Health New Zealand and thank her for her service,” Mr Brown says.

Dr Dale Bramley will become acting Chief Executive of Health New Zealand, while a formal recruitment process is underway to find Ms Apa’s replacement.

“I look forward to working with Dr Bramley to ensure Health New Zealand focusses on its core role of ensuring access to timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders.”

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
