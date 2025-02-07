PM Must Condemn Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan

The Green Party is calling for the Prime Minister to show leadership and be unequivocal about Aotearoa New Zealand’s opposition to a proposal by the US President to remove Palestinians from Gaza.

“The Prime Minister must be crystal clear in condemning crimes against humanity and the US President’s stated plans to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza,” says the Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Palestine belongs to Palestinians. To force the mass displacement of people from their homeland, on top of the latest 15-month genocidal assault, is an unthinkable new infringement on human rights. Dozens of other countries have recognised this for what it is.

“Unfortunately, comments today by Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Trump’s proposal either signal a dramatic shift for Aotearoa New Zealand’s foreign policy or were uninformed. Neither is acceptable.

“Prime Minister Christopher Luxon must - now more than ever - be clear that we regard such a plan as grotesque and illegal, and will use our reputation and alliances on the international stage to not only condemn, but ensure it never happens.

“New Zealanders care about justice and peace. We need the Government to reflect that in international relations.

“Our Prime Minister and his Cabinet must support a rebuild of Gaza that is led and determined by Gazans, and increase aid funding to do so,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

