Fast-Track To Accelerate Economic Growth Starts Today

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

www.fasttrack.govt.nz open now for project applications

Listed projects can apply now for consideration by an expert panel

Other projects can also apply to enter the Fast-track process

Retired Environment Court Judge Jane Borthwick appointed as Convener of expert panels

Today marks the official start of the Fast-track Approvals regime to make it quicker and easier to build the projects New Zealand needs to grow its economy, Infrastructure and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones say.

“The Fast-track Approvals Act, part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, was signed into law just before Christmas. The new Act helps cut through the thicket of red and green tape and the jumble of approvals processes that has, until now, held New Zealand back from much-needed economic growth,” Mr Bishop says.

“From today, the Fast-track one-stop shop approvals regime is officially open for project applications. That means we can at last begin to get moving on growing New Zealand’s economy and sorting out our infrastructure deficit, housing crisis, and energy shortage, instead of tying essential projects up in knots for years at a time.”

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says the Fast-track Approvals Act lists 149 projects with significant national or regional benefits which were recommended for inclusion by an independent advisory group and agreed to by Cabinet.

“The list of projects spans housing, renewable energy, transport, mining, quarrying, and the primary sector – everything we need more of to grow our economy and provide much-needed new jobs for the regions,” Mr Jones says.

Listed project applications

“The owners of the 149 listed projects can now go to www.fasttrack.govt.nz and lodge substantive applications for their projects to be considered by expert panels facilitated by the Environmental Protection Authority,” Mr Bishop says.

“Before lodging an application, projects must consult with the relevant administering agencies (including local government); any relevant iwi authorities, hapū, and Treaty settlement entities; and others.

“Expert panels will consider these applications, decide whether or not each project receives approval, and attach any necessary conditions to those approvals.”

Other projects

“Projects not listed in the Act can also apply for referral to an expert panel through the same Fast-track website from today. Their applications will first go to the Minister of Infrastructure for consideration, which includes inviting written comments from the Minister for the Environment and any other Ministers with relevant portfolios, before the Infrastructure Minister decides whether to refer the project for Fast-track,” Mr Jones says.

Expert panels conveners

“The conveners who appoint the expert panels to consider applications must be either a former (including retired) Environment Court or High Court Judge, or senior lawyers with expertise in resource management,” Mr Bishop says.

“As well as appointing expert panels, the panel convener and associates will be able to request reports from relevant agencies and individuals and will set timeframes for panels to consider applications.

“The Government has appointed retired Environment Court Judge Jane Borthwick as Panel Convener, and Helen Atkins and Jennifer Caldwell as Associate Panel Conveners.

“Judge Borthwick has a wealth of experience in environmental and resource management litigation. She has worked with multiple industry stakeholders where there has been considerable public interest.”

Mr Jones says the associate panel convenors also bring significant experience from the private and public sectors.

“Ms Atkins and Ms Caldwell have both had oversight and leadership on a mixed range of complex projects,” Mr Jones says.

“The EPA is currently running an Expressions of Interest process to identify a pool of potential expert panel members with knowledge, skills, and expertise relevant to the variety of approvals being handled through the Fast-track Approvals process. Information about the EOI process and the skills and experience needed can be found on the new Fast-track website.”

Judge Jane Borthwick is approaching her 30th year post-admission to the bar. She has experience in environmental and resource management litigation throughout New Zealand. She has been a lawyer and judge in the environment court and has worked in policy and plan development, resource consents, designations, and land acquisitions. She has been a judge for 15 years and has recently had a particular focus on freshwater management in public policy and consenting domains. She has worked closely with the energy sector, local authorities, the farming sector, and iwi.

Helen Atkins has been a practicing lawyer in environmental, local government, and public law for over 30 years. She has vast experience in the legal sector and managing roles in different organisations both domestically and internationally.

Jennifer Caldwell has over 30 years’ experience in environmental law and litigation, including strategic management, oversight and leadership of complex consenting projects. She has held many leadership positions within the legal sector both domestically and internationally and has previously worked with the Environmental Protection Authority as an Expert Panel Chair.

