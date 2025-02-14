Minister Acknowledges Outgoing Director-General

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today acknowledged the resignation of Director-General of Health and Chief Executive of the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Sarfati, and thanked her for her service.

“Diana was appointed in November 2022, having acted in the role from July 2022. She played a key role as the government’s chief health advisor and steward of New Zealand’s public health system during the health system reforms.

“Prior to this, Diana was National Director of Cancer at the Ministry of Health where she oversaw the implementation of the Cancer Control Agency, before being appointed its Chief Executive and National Director.

“Diana has had a long, distinguished career in health as a public health physician, cancer epidemiologist, and health services researcher.

“An experienced and respected leader, Diana has led the Ministry of Health during a challenging time as the last government’s reforms were being implemented.

“I acknowledge Diana’s decision to step down from the role and thank her for her commitment to ensuring the health system delivers for New Zealanders.

“I wish her all the very best for the future,” Mr Brown says.

