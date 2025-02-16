Kiwi Campaign Invites Aussies To Come On Over

Image: Supplied

A new campaign encouraging Australians to pick New Zealand for their next holiday gears up the industry for growth in 2025, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

Marketing goes live in Australia in the week ahead, underscoring the Government’s commitment to drive international tourism alongside economic growth.

“We always love to see our Australian friends holidaying here, staying with local accommodation providers, soaking up Kiwi experiences, and enjoying hospitality in restaurants, bars and cafes,” Louise Upston says.

“Tourism is a crucial part of this Government’s focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at almost $38 billion and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs.

“This is the first investment for our Tourism Boost, utilising $500,000 from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy and there will be further initiatives to come.

"Visitor numbers from Australia are currently at about 88% of 2019 levels - this campaign will encourage more of our neighbours to book now and come on over.

“What this Tourism New Zealand campaign says to our Aussie mates is that we’re open for business, there are some great deals on, and we’d love to see you soon.

“The campaign tagline of ’Everyone must go’ lets Australia know that New Zealand is a ‘must visit’ destination, and that we’re ready and waiting to welcome them now.

Image: Supplied

“The number of Australian arrivals in New Zealand increased by more than 90,000, up from 1.27 million to 1.36 million over the past year, but we know there’s more room to grow. This campaign builds on that momentum and capitalises on the work already done to establish New Zealand as an appealing destination.

“Figures indicate that around 4 million Australians are already actively considering a holiday here.

“Tourism New Zealand has brought partners on board to contribute too. We all want to encourage Australians to visit, spend, and have a fantastic time in New Zealand.

“This is part of our Tourism Boost, developed by the Government in partnership with industry to support immediate growth in visitor numbers, drive export activity and deliver economic growth.

“This campaign is also one action feeding into Going For Growth, launched by Minister of Finance and Economic Growth Nicola Willis.

“Going For Growth sets out what this Government is doing to address our growth challenges and unlock New Zealand’s potential.

“Ultimately economic growth is driven by businesses, and I will continue to meet with businesses up and down the country to help grow tourism not just in the immediate term but over the long term,” Louise Upston says.

Image: Supplied

