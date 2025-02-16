New Renal Centre Will Provide Life-saving Care For Patients

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Hundreds of patients from the central North Island will be supported at Waikato’s new renal facility, which officially opened today, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Delivering improved health infrastructure is a priority for the Government. I am pleased for those patients who will be able to access life-saving care at the new Waikato Regional Renal Centre.

“This is an essential service for those on dialysis and kidney transplant patients living in the central North Island. Having a purpose-built, high-tech building is a positive step in enhancing patient outcomes for the local community.

“Combining all outpatient renal services into a single site will make a real difference for patients who can now access comprehensive, coordinated care in one place.

“The facility, which is 70 per cent larger than the previous centre, provides a welcoming environment for renal patients receiving care and their families, many of whom will be with the service for years.

“It has been designed to allow for future growth, offering a long-term solution that meets both the needs of the community and international standards for dialysis care.

“Infrastructure like this makes a significant difference in improving access to timely healthcare and bringing services closer to home for Kiwis.

“The Government has invested a record $16.68 billion to ensure access to timely, quality healthcare, including renal care. I look forward to many more patients being able to access this local, life-saving service in the future,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

