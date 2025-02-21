Industrial Hemp Regulations To Be Reviewed

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Minister for Regulation David Seymour says that outdated and burdensome regulations surrounding industrial hemp (iHemp) production are set to be reviewed by the Ministry for Regulation.

Industrial hemp is currently classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act, despite containing minimal THC and posing little risk of misuse.

“This over-regulation stifles economic growth and innovation within the sector,” says Mr Seymour.

The Ministry for Regulation has received extensive feedback on the red tape hindering the industry, both through its review into Agricultural and Horticultural Products and the red tape tipline.

In response, the Ministry is working with MedSafe and the Ministry of Health to reassess these nearly twenty-year-old regulations.

A 2023 report by MBIE highlighted hemp as a key opportunity for New Zealand’s bioeconomy, with the New Zealand Hemp Industries Association (NZHIA) projecting potential earnings of $2 billion by 2030, contingent on regulatory reform.

“Despite several government interventions since the legalisation of hemp cultivation in 2006, the sector has seen limited growth.

“It’s time for a new approach that balances risk management with unlocking opportunities for growers.

“I will present reform options to Cabinet later this year, to rejuvenate the iHemp sector and drive economic growth.”

Note: This is not the Ministry’s fourth sector review. It is part of their work programme that occurs alongside sector reviews.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

