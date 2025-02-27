New Disability Data Provides Crucial Insights

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Disability Issues

Data from Stats NZ’s Household Disability Survey released today provides crucial insights into the New Zealand disability community and its people, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says.

Today’s survey data, collected following the 2023 Census, identifies 1 in 6 New Zealanders as disabled – that’s around 10 per cent of children (98,000) and 18 per cent of adults (753,000).

“It’s the first time in more than 10 years there has been access to updated disability data on this scale,” says Louise Upston.

“The survey provides a comprehensive source of information about the lives and experiences of disabled New Zealanders, the barriers they can encounter and the changes needed to overcome those barriers.

“One such barrier is the number of disabled people not working and that three quarters of those people want to be working.

“That means getting more employment opportunities for disabled people has to be a key priority, driven by survey findings from the community itself.

“In another example, disability access issues continue to be raised and we need to look at why they remain so persistent.

“Having this up-to-date data is absolutely crucial for understanding the disabled community and its needs. It can then inform decision makers, businesses, service providers and communities across the country.

“While progress has been made, we know there is more work to do.

“Our Government is committed to supporting disabled people, which is why we provided a record $1.1 billion funding boost to disability support services in this year’s Budget.

“Whaikaha as a standalone ministry can focus its efforts on improving the lives of the 1 in 6 New Zealanders with a disability.

“This survey informs Whaikaha’s work programme, and actions we need to take across government, business and community to improve the lives of disabled New Zealanders,” Louise Upston says.

Note:

The 2023 Disability Survey will also help guide this year’s New Zealand Disability Strategy refresh by the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha, as well as the country’s progress on implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The survey results can be found here: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/1-in-6-new-zealanders-are-disabled/

