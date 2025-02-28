Reviewing Legal Aid To Ensure Access To Justice

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

The Government has agreed to review the legal aid system in order to prioritise victims and their access to justice, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“We’ve heard from the judiciary, lawyers, and others that changes are needed to address difficulties facing legal aid providers and the people who need assistance.

“The scheme was last reviewed in 2018 and a lot has changed since then. This will provide an opportunity to ensure the scheme is efficient, is of good quality, and promotes access to justice in a way that is sustainable and cost-effective.

“Legal aid is demand driven and spending reflects what is happening in the courts. In recent years we have seen significant increases in spending and those costs are expected to continue to rise.

“We have a duty to ensure those who cannot afford a lawyer still have access to legal advice and representation. It ensures access to justice by means of a fair and open process.

“The review will focus on key areas raised consistently by stakeholders involved in the scheme.

“The review will be carried out by the Ministry of Justice, which will consult with the public and the legal profession as part of its work.

“I’ve asked the Ministry to concentrate on the key areas that have been consistently raised by the legal profession, judges, and others. This includes the sustainability of the scheme, provider quality assurance and coverage, provider incentives and remuneration, and eligibility and repayment settings.

“The Government anticipates communicating decisions following the review in 2026.”

