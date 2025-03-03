Healthcare Boost Means Seeing A GP, Faster

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

The Government is delivering on its commitment to fix New Zealand’s broken healthcare system by ensuring Kiwis get better access to healthcare.

Making it easier for New Zealanders to see a doctor or other health professional is a key priority under Health Minister Simeon Brown.

“We are already investing record funding into healthcare, but many New Zealanders are still finding it too hard to get an appointment with their GP, which is putting pressure on our emergency departments,” Mr Brown says.

“I am announcing today:

100 clinical placements for overseas-trained doctors to work in primary care.

Incentives for primary care to recruit up to 400 graduate registered nurses per year for three years.

A new 24/7 digital service for all New Zealanders to be able to access online medical appointments.

Health New Zealand providing a $285 million uplift for general practice over three years.

“We are taking action to ensure New Zealanders have increased access to more doctors and nurses and more choice of where they can access that healthcare.

“We know we will need more doctors. That’s why we are funding a new two-year primary care training programme for up to 100 extra overseas-trained doctors once they are registered to work in New Zealand.

“It makes no sense that overseas-trained doctors living in New Zealand are willing to work in primary care, but can’t, because there aren’t enough training opportunities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are fixing this by building on a successful pilot in the Waikato and will support their transition into general practices that need them most.

“Under the plan, GP practices and other providers outside hospitals will also be paid an incentive to attract, recruit, and support up to 400 graduate registered nurses a year from this year.

“Just over $30 million has been allocated over five years for this initiative. Primary care providers, including general practice, will receive $20,000 per graduate nurse in rural areas, with those in our cities receiving $15,000.

“This helps attract essential healthcare staff where they’re desperately needed, particularly in rural areas.

“The Government will also invest in a new 24/7 digital healthcare service that will provide all New Zealanders with better access to video consultations with New Zealand-registered clinicians, such as GPs and nurse practitioners.

“This service will mean Kiwis can access primary healthcare from anywhere in New Zealand, 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the ability for GPs and nurses to also issue prescriptions or make referrals for lab tests.

“This is a practical solution which expands access to primary care for Kiwis and will provide an additional service to ensure New Zealanders have more access to timely and quality care.

“Today, I am also announcing that Health New Zealand will deliver a $285 million performance-based uplift in funding over three years for general practice from 1 July 2025.

“This is made possible due to the Government’s record $16.68 billion in health and is in addition to the capitation uplift general practice receives annually.

“It will incentivise GPs to offer enhanced access, including keeping their books open to new patients, achieving key Government health targets such as increased immunisation rates, or supporting family doctors to undertake minor planned care services, and see patients in a timely manner.

“We know this additional funding will make a real difference in delivering the best health outcomes for New Zealanders, with more detail to be confirmed.

“Our focus remains on strengthening services, reducing pressure on GPs, and ensuring Kiwis can access the care they need, when they need it.

“I look forward to making further announcements about improving access to primary care and how we will increase and retain doctors and nurses as part of this package,” Mr Brown says.

© Scoop Media

