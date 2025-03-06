Crown Settles Eight Years Of Treaty Negotiations

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Treaty of

Waitangi Negotiations

The Government is demonstrating its commitment to prioritising treaty settlements with the Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill passing third reading in Parliament today, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“It is a privilege to conclude eight years of negotiations between the Crown and the three central North Island iwi who comprise Te Korowai o Wainuiārua: Tamahaki, Tamakana and Uenuku ki Manganui-o-te-Ao, nā Tūkaihoro.

“The settlement addresses the historical grievances endured by the three iwi, which include 19th century warfare and land purchased or taken for public works.

“The settlement includes an agreed historical account, Crown acknowledgements of its historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi and a Crown apology. Te Korowai o Wainuiārua will receive financial and commercial redress of $21.7 million, a cultural revitalisation fund of $6.85 million and cultural redress, including the return of 19 sites of cultural significance.

“The settlement will contribute towards supporting the aspirations of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua. The redress will help the iwi to grow their economic base, provide housing for their whānau, develop their culture and enhance the natural environment.

“The historical grievances of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua with the Crown relate to 19th century warfare and land purchased or taken for public works. That land was then used for the North Island Main Trunk railway, power generation projects and it was included in two National Parks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This led to Te Korowai o Wainuiārua becoming virtually landless.

“It is my hope that this settlement can form the basis of a positive future for the people of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, and a renewed relationship with the Crown.

“I want to acknowledge Te Korowai o Wainuiārua for working so tirelessly during the negotiations process to reach this significant milestone.”

Copies of the Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Deed of Settlement are available at Te Tari Whakatau - Central Whanganui (Te Korowai o Wainuiārua)

The Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill can be found at: Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Bill 286-2 (2023), Government Bill – New Zealand Legislation

Notes

Te Korowai o Wainuiārua represents approximately 6000 descendants.

Their area of interest includes large parts of the Whanganui and Tongariro National Parks, the central to upper Whanganui River area and the townships of National Park and Raetihi.

© Scoop Media

