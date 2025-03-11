Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Leadership Transition At New Zealand High Commission In London

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced the next step in the forthcoming leadership transition at the New Zealand High Commission in London.

“Former Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Chris Seed, will travel to London late next week to assume the role of New Zealand’s Acting High Commissioner to London," Mr Peters says. “Mr Seed is one of New Zealand’s most senior and accomplished diplomats."

Mr Seed has previously served as New Zealand High Commissioner to Canberra and Port Moresby.

Mr Peters acknowledged the contribution of outgoing High Commissioner, Phil Goff.

“As we indicated last week, while his comments made his position as New Zealand High Commissioner untenable, the decision to remove Mr Goff from London was nevertheless a very difficult one.

“Mr Goff has contributed significantly to the interests of our country over a long period of time.

“As a senior Minister with a range of domestic and internationally focused portfolios, Mayor of Auckland, and then as a diplomat, Mr Goff has dedicated his professional life to serving the New Zealand people. We continue to hold him in high esteem, and we wish him well.”

Mr Goff is scheduled to depart London this weekend. The process for confirming the next New Zealand High Commissioner to London continues, with an announcement to be made in due course, once approval has been received from the UK Government.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 