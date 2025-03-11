Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Increased Penalties For 23 Illicit Drugs

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Health

Cabinet has agreed to progress stronger controls on 23 harmful substances, including the classification of three substances related to the potent opioid, fentanyl, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Peddlers of illicit drugs are a scourge on society and cause devastating harm on families and communities across the country. Increasing penalties supports law enforcement agencies to crack down on these peddlers of misery and destruction and supports them to maintain law and order.

“The proposed changes would impose stricter controls on 23 substances, increasing the ability of Police and Customs to take preventative action and allowing harsher penalties for those caught making or possessing these drugs.

“This follows recommendations from the Expert Advisory Committee on Drugs to limit the risk of harm and potential for misuse, including three fentanyl analogues, which are synthetic opioids.

“Peddlers of illicit drugs cause significant harm in our communities and inflict misery on our streets. Synthetic opioids are often much more potent and harmful than the drugs they mimic and are more dangerous due to the increased risk of overdose.

“We know that fentanyl itself is many times stronger than morphine and analogues can often be even stronger still.

“The Committee has recommended classifying these three fentanyl analogues as class A controlled drugs for which the maximum penalty for manufacture is life imprisonment.

“While New Zealand is fortunate to currently have lower illicit opioid use than other similar countries, these actions will limit the potential harm these substances could cause if they became increasingly available.

“The Government has also agreed to increase controls on a number of other substances including synthetic cathinones, synthetic cannabinoids, amphetamine precursors and novel benzodiazepines, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“We know how important it is to reduce the impact of drug harm. Ensuring there are stronger controls in place for these harmful substances is a step towards that goal,” Mr Brown says.

Most of the 23 substances were under some limited level of control either under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 as close copies of existing drugs, as prescription medicines or psychoactive substances.

The planned changes have been approved at this stage by Cabinet and will now be drafted as an Order in Council, tabled in Parliament, and considered by the Health Select Committee before again being referred back to Cabinet. If agreed, the changes will come into force by mid-year.

Notes:

Fentanyl analogues

  • p-methoxy-butyrfentanyl
  • p-fluoro-butyrfentanyl
  • orthofluorofentanyl
To be classified as class A for all three substances

Synthetic cathinones

  • eutylone
  • 4-chloromethcathinone
  • dimethylpentylone
To be classified as class B for all three substances.

Synthetic cannabinoids

  • CUMYL-4CN-BINACA
  • ADB-FUBINACA
  • ADB-CHMINICA
  • 5F-MDMB-PICA
  • NM-2201
To be classified as class B for all five substances

Synthetic cannabinoids

  • ADB-5Br-INACA
  • MDMB-5Br-INACA
  • MDMB-INACA
To be classified as class C for all three substances

Benzodiazepines

  • Etizolam
  • Bromazolam
  • Flualprazolam
To be classified as a class C for all three substances.

Amphetamine precursors

  • MAPA
  • APAAN
  • APAA
  • P2P methyl glycidic acid
  • P2P methyl glycidate
Added as precursors to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975.

