Members’ Bill Makes Wage Theft A Crime

Workers will now be able to go to the Police and report their employer if they are not being paid wages they’re owed.

Parliament has passed the Crimes (Theft by Employer) Amendment Bill today led by Labour MP Camilla Belich, inserting a new section 220AA into the Crimes Act 1961.

“This Members’ Bill recognises wage theft as a crime, making the intentional withholding of wages, salaries and other monetary entitlements illegal,” Camilla Belich said.

“Until now, it has been a complicated process for a victim of theft by employer to make a claim and has deterred workers from seeking justice for wage theft.

“Theft is theft, and before this Bill was law workers had to take up a civil case. Civil wage claims are difficult for any employee to initiate and often time consuming and expensive. Now workers can go to the Police and report wage theft as a crime.

“We recognise most employers would never intentionally take their employees hard earned wages, but unfortunately a small minority do. This law will combat intentional exploitation against vulnerable workers.

“Wage theft is already illegal in many other jurisdictions, including Australia, California and Norway.

“I acknowledge my former colleague Ibrahim Omer for bringing this bill to the House and the unions for their ongoing support of working people. I am proud this bill has passed tonight with the support of NZ First, the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori,” Camilla Belich said.

