Investment Summit – Easing Red Tape To Encourage Investment

Hon David Seymour

Minister for Regulation

Associate Minister of Finance

Regulation Minister and Associate Finance Minister David Seymour has set out the Government’s work making it easier to do business by improving our regulatory settings in a speech to the New Zealand Infrastructure Investment Summit.

“This Government is committed to getting regulation right. Good regulatory settings attract more investment and achieve higher productivity and wages for New Zealanders,” Mr Seymour says.

“We must be better regulators, provide more certainty, and less red tape. That’s why we set up the Ministry for Regulation with the task of making sure that the Government’s number one regulatory consideration is the impact on regulated parties. In November last year we launched a new Red Tape Tipline to hear from regulated parties so that we could help them get on and do their jobs.

“Better regulation is better for all investors, both inside and outside New Zealand. The Government is also making it easier, quicker, and more transparent for foreign investors to invest in New Zealand businesses.

“When businesses can invest in better machinery and tools, workers are more productive. And when productivity increases, wages rise. Overseas investment also means businesses have access to valuable knowledge, expertise, and global networks that help them market their products more effectively.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

