New Zealand & India Strengthen Horticultural Ties

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade and Investment

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay signed a new Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) today during the Prime Minister’s Indian Trade Mission, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with India in the horticulture sector.

“Our relationship with India is a key priority for New Zealand, and this agreement reflects our commitment to deepening this strategic partnership,” Mr McClay said.

The MOC aims to foster closer ties between the two countries’ horticultural industries, focusing on areas such as technical exchanges, harvest and post-harvest management, training, and the sharing of technological expertise.

“By working together, we can unlock new opportunities for both nations, supporting the growth and diversification of our horticultural industries while benefiting rural communities on both sides,” Mr McClay added.

A key milestone under the MOC is the mutual development of New Zealand's and India’s kiwifruit sectors.

“Kiwi fruit will be the first significant achievement under this partnership, already worth $600 million. And this agreement has the potential to create up to $1 billion in reciprocal horticultural benefits over the next decade,” Mr McClay stated.

This marks the culmination of years of collaboration between the industries and governments. New Zealand’s kiwifruit industry has built a global reputation for producing high-quality fruit, and this agreement is expected to drive further growth and innovation in both markets.

