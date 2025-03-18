First Stage Of Manukau Health Park Expansion Open To Patients

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today officially opened the new East Building expansion at Manukau Health Park.

“This is a significant milestone and the first stage of the Grow Manukau programme, which will double the footprint of the Manukau Health Park to around 30,000m2 once complete,” Mr Brown says.

“Home to Ophthalmology and Women’s Health, this modern, fit-for-purpose building has been meticulously planned to optimise the best clinical care for patients.

“Previously, ophthalmology services were delivered across two sites at Middlemore Hospital. The relocation of the clinics from Middlemore Hospital to the Health Park will enable the entire service to be delivered from one facility, providing patients a ‘one-stop shop.’

“This will streamline the patient journey while increasing efficiencies and enabling new models of care.

“It will also free up enough space at Middlemore Hospital for an additional 30-bed acute award, which will support winter planning in Counties Manukau and assist in improving hospital flow.

“Women’s Health will also be able to coordinate from one facility, delivering more clinics and services and improving access for cancer-related procedures such as colposcopies and hysteroscopies.

“Improving health infrastructure is a priority for the Government to ensure patients have access to timely, quality healthcare.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Combining these services into one single site will make a real difference for patients who can now access comprehensive, coordinated care in one place. This new building will provide an enhanced patient experience and shorter wait times, while increasing capacity across the Counties Manukau district,” Mr Brown says.

Manukau Health Park will deliver 150,000 additional outpatient appointments and 3,600 additional surgical procedures to serve the needs of the rapidly growing South Auckland population once complete.

The full Grow Manukau redevelopment programme is expected to be complete in 2027. Once finished, Manukau Health Park will have three new buildings, a new outpatient renal care centre, a standalone theatre block with four new theatres, a 20-bed post-anaesthesia care unit, and extensive refurbishments and expansion of existing facilities.

© Scoop Media

