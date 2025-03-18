ACT Looks To Stand Candidates In Local Council Elections

For the first time ever, ACT is looking to stand candidates in local council elections.

Today ACT Leader David Seymour announced the Party is seeking expressions of interest from New Zealanders to stand for their local council under the ACT banner.

“ACT has been focused on tackling the cost of living, wasteful spending, and co-governance in central government. But when I travel the country, I’m constantly told that local councils have failed to address these same concerns at the local level.

“Kiwis voted for real change in 2023, but our councils seem to have missed the memo. It’s time for a clean-out.

“Ratepayers are fed up with councillors who make big promises to get elected, then whack up rates, neglect roads and pipes, and waste money on pet projects. They’ve waged war on cars with cycleways and speed bumps while pushing divisive race-based policies like co-governance and Māori wards. Meanwhile, the basics – rubbish collection, fixing potholes, keeping rates affordable – get ignored.

“In Government, ACT is fighting for real change, slashing wasteful spending and reining in the cost of living. ACT councillors would do the same: lower rates, scrap the nice-to-haves, end the anti-car ideology, and take race out of local politics.

“We’re seeking practical, community-minded New Zealanders to step up. We don’t want career politicians. We want people who are sick of the nonsense and ready to focus on what matters – keeping rates down and services up. If that’s you, we want to hear from you.”

ACT is inviting potential candidates to visit actlocal.nz to learn more and register their interest.

“Councils won’t change unless good people act. This is your chance to deliver real change for your community with ACT,” says Seymour.

