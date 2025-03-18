Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Appointments To Pharmac Board

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 5:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour has appointed two new people to the Pharmac Board and reappointed a current member for a second term.

Chartered accountant Talia Anderson-Town joined the Board in 2021 and has now been appointed for a further three years.

The two new Board members are:

  • Lucy Elwood, a lawyer with significant governance and leadership experience including roles as CEO of the Cancer Society of New Zealand and Chair of Rare Disorders NZ
  • Anna Adams, a barrister with experience in health law, public policy and regulatory systems. Her previous governance roles have included Board membership of the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand.

Other Board members include Chair Paula Bennett, Peter Bramley, and Dr Margaret Wilsher.

“Last year in my letter of expectations I made it clear that I want Pharmac to work in partnership with consumers, clinicians, suppliers and the health sector to improve health outcomes for New Zealanders underpinned by robust data and evidence,” says Mr Seymour.

“I’m confident this board will provide the strategic direction and governance needed to deliver on my expectations for a world class medicines and medical devices agency.”

He also thanked departing Board member Diana Siew, who steps down this month after a three-year term.

